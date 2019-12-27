× Indiana Dunes National Park eyes erosion-fighting sand traps

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — The National Park Service and a northwest Indiana town will install sand traps along the Lake Michigan shoreline to combat beach erosion at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

The federal agency was scheduled to begin working Friday with the town of Beverly Shores to fill 300 linear feet of sand traps at the national park.

Officials are asking the public to steer clear of the area as heavy equipment is used to install and fill the sand traps. The park has 15 miles of shoreline.

Park officials say Lake Michigan’s water level remains “well above the long-term average.”