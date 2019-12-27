Chicago Fire FC names Raphael Wicky head coach

CHICAGO – Raphael Wicky is the new head coach of the Chicago Fire FC.

“I am honored and proud to be named the head coach of Chicago Fire FC,” said Wicky. “This is a position that comes with a lot of responsibility and I can promise the fans and everyone at the Club that I will work hard and give my all. During conversations with Joe Mansueto and Georg Heitz, I felt that we all shared a similar vision for the Club and how to move it forward. That was important to me. Chicago is a world-class sports city and this Club has a bright future, both on and off the field. I can’t wait to get started.”

The former Swiss international most recently coached the U.S. U-17 Men’s National Team, helping them qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The 42-year-old transitioned into coaching shortly after his playing career ended. His first head coaching job came at Swiss club Servette FC before moving to one of Europe’s top youth systems at FC Basel, leading the U-18, U-19 and U-21 sides to success before taking the helm of the first team in 2017. Wicky guided the senior squad at Basel, one of Switzerland’s most successful clubs, to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, the best Champions League result in Swiss history. In that competition, Basel defeated some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Manchester City, Manchester United and Benfica.

“I know Raphael very well from our time together at FC Basel in Switzerland,” said Chicago Fire FC Sporting Director Georg Heitz. “He is a man of high character who fits the philosophy and vision of this Club. He has a fresh, modern approach to football. Raphael has a great appreciation and respect for the sport and because of his time on the pitch, including representing his country at a World Cup, he is able to communicate extremely well with players. Raphael, who is familiar with Chicago, has always wanted to coach in MLS. Since he arrived in the U.S. and played here, he has become a student, learning about and studying MLS and what it takes to be successful in this League. We’re thrilled that he will be our new head coach.”

His playing career featured a 12-year run with the Swiss National Team, during which the midfielder earned 75 caps, highlighted by appearances at the 2006 FIFA World Cup as well as the 1996 and 2004 UEFA European Championships. Wicky spent 11 of his 17 years as a professional with Bundesliga clubs Werder Bremen and Hamburg and finished his career with former MLS side Chivas USA.