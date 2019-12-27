× 17-year-old employee shot at Popeyes in South Shore

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old employee was shot at a Popeyes Friday night in South Shore.

Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to the restaurant, located in the 7400 block of South Stony Island Avenue, on the report of a shooting.

Police said two unknown males exited the restaurant and had a verbal altercation with the 17-year-old boy. While traveling northbound in the alley, police said they fired upon the victim as he stood in the parking lot.

The boy was reportedly taking out the garbage at the time of the shooting.

He sustained gunshot wounds to the arm and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

“It was loud enough to know it was very close,” said witness Taleatha Welch. “So I was ducking down as good as I could.”

The restaurant was full of people and several cars were in the drive-through at the time of the shooting.

There are no offenders in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.