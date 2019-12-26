× Woman found dead in Washington Heights business on Christmas

CHICAGO — Detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead on Christmas inside a South Side business.

Just after 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a business in the 1100 block of West 95th Street in Washington Heights.

When they went inside, they reportedly discovered a 32-year-old woman unresponsive. She was pronounced dead on the scene and had visible bruising to multiple areas of her body.

Police said no one is in custody as Area South detectives continue to investigate.

You can submit an anonymous tip at CPDtips.com.