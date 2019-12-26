Suspect arrested after triple homicide in central Illinois

CULLOM, Ill. — A suspect was arrested after a triple homicide in central Illinois Christmas morning.

Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home in the community of Cullom at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, WMBD reports.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 48-year-old woman, a 51-year-old man and a 27-year-old man dead.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

First-degree murder charges against the suspect are pending.

Authorities said the case appears to be an isolated incident, and that there is no immediate threat to the community.

Cullom is about 20 miles east of Pontiac.