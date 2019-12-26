Shoppers soak in sunshine on warm day after Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Shoppers took advantage of the unusual warm weather on a busy shopping day after Christmas.

On the Magnificent Mile, shoppers were shedding their coats and soaking in sunshine on the record-breaking day. It is the warmest Dec. 26 ever in Chicago.

"It feels pretty incredible, we spent most of our lives in California,” Alex and Lauren Panici said. “Being back here for Christmas makes us feel like we're back there.”

It was a much different story two years ago. On Dec. 26, 2017, it was only 7 degrees. It was the type of weather Chicagoans are used to, but not in 2019.

It was so warm, the ice ribbon at Maggie Daley Park closed early. It reopened at 5 p.m. and will closed at 8 p.m.

Shoppers were able to score some great deals too.

“Forever 21 had 50% the whole store,” Shariah Rahem. Bath and Body Works had a good sale, there’s a lot of day after Christmas sales.”

Along the lakefront, it was shorts and t-shirt weather for those working up a sweat. With the cold expected to come back Sunday, everyone was glad to soak up the sunshine.