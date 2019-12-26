Record-breaking Thursday—warm, wet for final 2019 weekend
-
Shoppers soak in sunshine on warm day after Christmas
-
Unseasonable warmth to knock out Boxing Day record
-
Mild, dry weather to continue into Christmas
-
Wednesday’s chill is moving right along; warming begins Thursday and accelerates by and during this weekend; temps within striking distance of 50° Sunday & Monday; wet storm system to spin up over the Gulf this weekend —could put a dent in Southeast U.S. drought
-
Downpours—some thundery—headed for Chicago Friday/Fri. night as Montana braces for record weekend snows; developing “wavy” jet stream pattern to support warm, humid surge here by Monday while breaking scores of temp records over Eastern U.S. next week
-
-
Christmas 2019 destined to be one of Chicago’s mildest on record—20+-deg above normal and only the 9th in 149 years in the 50s; weekend Midwest/Plains storm prospects being monitored
-
Arctic chill’s frigid west winds delivering Chicago’s first below normal temps in 16 days; huge waves are battering Michigan shoreline; weather pattern’s progressive—cold air’s moving right along; temps rebound Thursday; new cold hits Sunday
-
A windy weekend; wet 2019 trend continues into October
-
November, 2019’s bonechilling open is now the 2nd coldest in 149 years; record-breaking lows recorded south to the Gulf Coast Wednesday; a slow temp rebound has begun— 40° highs to bring readings closer to normal next week
-
High winds, including 60 mph gusts, sweep Chicago Thursday; same system delivered 30+” snow in Colorado’s mountains; Thanksgiving weather quiets down between storms—but Storm #2 brings rain by Saturday—and possible snow Sunday
-
-
Gush of cooler, drier air takes control with autumn 2019’s arrival Monday; dry-out chases weekend rains into the weather history books; big snows to wallop Montana this weekend as tropical warmth & humidity stage comeback here Sunday threatening thundery rains; Arizona drenched by hurricane remnants Monday
-
Record in sight Thursday before weekend rain
-
Colder today then a wet, warm weekend