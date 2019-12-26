Over 250 new Illinois laws for 2020 — see the full list

Posted 12:30 PM, December 26, 2019, by

CHICAGO — More than 250 new laws will go into effect in Illinois on Jan. 1, 2020. Besides the legalization of recreational marijuana, here are some of the other highlights:

  • For the first time in nearly a decade, Illinois is raising its minimum wage. It increases from $8.25 to $9.25 on Jan. 1, and to $15 by Jan. 1, 2025.
  • All gratuity must go to the employee — not the employer.
  • Starting in 2020, Illinois high schoolers in the top 10% of their class are guaranteed acceptance into Northern Illinois University, Eastern Illinois University, Southern Illinois University and Western Illinois University.
  • In 2020, insurers must cover EpiPens, skin cancer screenings and diagnostic mammograms.
  • All restrooms in public buildings will have baby changing facilities.

Full list of 2020 Illinois laws:

