Over 250 new Illinois laws for 2020 — see the full list

CHICAGO — More than 250 new laws will go into effect in Illinois on Jan. 1, 2020. Besides the legalization of recreational marijuana, here are some of the other highlights:
- For the first time in nearly a decade, Illinois is raising its minimum wage. It increases from $8.25 to $9.25 on Jan. 1, and to $15 by Jan. 1, 2025.
- All gratuity must go to the employee — not the employer.
- Starting in 2020, Illinois high schoolers in the top 10% of their class are guaranteed acceptance into Northern Illinois University, Eastern Illinois University, Southern Illinois University and Western Illinois University.
- In 2020, insurers must cover EpiPens, skin cancer screenings and diagnostic mammograms.
- All restrooms in public buildings will have baby changing facilities.