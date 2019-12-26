Over 250 new Illinois laws for 2020 — see the full list

CHICAGO — More than 250 new laws will go into effect in Illinois on Jan. 1, 2020. Besides the legalization of recreational marijuana, here are some of the other highlights:

For the first time in nearly a decade, Illinois is raising its minimum wage. It increases from $8.25 to $9.25 on Jan. 1, and to $15 by Jan. 1, 2025.

It increases from $8.25 to $9.25 on Jan. 1, and to $15 by Jan. 1, 2025. All gratuity must go to the employee — not the employer.

— not the employer. Starting in 2020, Illinois high schoolers in the top 10% of their class are guaranteed acceptance into Northern Illinois University, Eastern Illinois University, Southern Illinois University and Western Illinois University.

into Northern Illinois University, Eastern Illinois University, Southern Illinois University and Western Illinois University. In 2020, insurers must cover EpiPens, skin cancer screenings and diagnostic mammograms.

EpiPens, skin cancer screenings and diagnostic mammograms. All restrooms in public buildings will have baby changing facilities.

Full list of 2020 Illinois laws: