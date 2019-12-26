JROTC instructor accused of sexual assault of teen girl arrested at O’Hare

Posted 3:42 PM, December 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:00PM, December 26, 2019

CHICAGO — A former junior ROTC program instructor was arrested at O’Hare on Christmas morning on suspicion of sexual assault of a teen girl.

Police said Brian Travis, 46, of St. John, was positively identified as the man who sexually assaulted a teen girl between 2018 and 2019.

In addition to alleged sexual abuse, police said Travis threatened the girl and was in a position of authority over her. She was 16 and 17 years old at the time.

In a statement, CPS said Travis was a JROTC instructor at Roosevelt High School from 2015 until the end of the 2018-19 school year. He reportedly left Roosevelt prior to the current school year and worked in the district’s JROTC Office as a staffing manager until his removal on Dec. 3, 2019.

Police arrested Travis at O’Hare. He was placed into custody and charged with criminal sexual assault of a victim 13-17 and assault.

