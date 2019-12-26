Colder today then a wet, warm weekend

The passage of a cold front last night will bring much colder temperatures today. Chicago and Rockford both set record high temperatures yesterday. The 61 degree high recorded at O’Hare yesterday was the warmest Chicago temperature since October 21st and was 29 degrees above normal. The record high of 56 at Rockford Thursday afternoon was followed by a cold front that dropped the temperature to 38 by 6 p.m. last night.

Much colder afternoon temperatures in the 30s today will last for only one day with highs reaching the 50s again over the weekend with 60 possible on Sunday. Rain this weekend will follow an extended dry period. The last measureable precipitation (0.01”) occurred on December 16th. A chance for a scattered thunderstorm is possible this Saturday night with heavier rainfall.