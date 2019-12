Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The city will accept Christmas trees for recycling next month.

Between Jan. 4 and Jan. 18, Christmas trees without decorations can be dropped off at 25 parks across the city. The trees will be mulched for use in city parks.

Six locations will also give away the mulch for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

