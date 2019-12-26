Girl, 7, not intended target in Brighton Park shooting

Posted 6:46 AM, December 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:26AM, December 26, 2019

CHICAGO — Police are releasing new details after a 7-year-old girl was shot inside her Brighton Park home in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Officers said a stray bullet went into the home in the 3500 block of South Washtenaw Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. Christmas morning. Police said the girl was in the living room watching TV when the bullet struck her.

She was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police said the girl was not the intended target.

A 38-year-old man was also shot in the leg and is in stable condition. He is known to police.

The girl’s family released a statement saying in part they are “grateful for the outpouring of love and support.”

Chicago police do not have anyone in custody.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.