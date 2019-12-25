× Reports: White Sox agree to one-year deal with Edwin Encarnacion

CHICAGO – The offseason keeps on getting sweeter for the White Sox as they’ve reportedly agreed with free agent slugger Edwin Encarnacion on a one-year deal.

MLB insider Jon Heyman and Dominican baseball insider Yancen Pujols said the White Sox have agreed to terms with Encarnacion for $12 million. Pujols said the deal also includes a 2021 club option and is pending a physical.

Encarnacion, 36, hit 34 home runs in just 418 at-bats between the Mariners and Yankees last season. He’s likely to serve as the club’s primary DH.

Additionally, Heyman said the White Sox have had conversations with outfielders Nick Castellanos and Yasiel Puig. Although Heyman mentioned it’s unknown if one of them will still be in play after the reported Encarnacion signing.

Encarnacion has 414 career homers and a career OBP of .352.

He joins Nomar Maraza, Dallas Keuchel, Yasmani Grandal and Gio Gonzalez as other offseason acquisitions during a busy winter for the South Siders.

Heyman lists the White Sox has the most improved team this offseason after adding the three-time all-star.

Edwin Encarnacion is close to deal with White Sox. Expected to be for 12M once official. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 26, 2019

Merry Christmas, White Sox fans: Slugger Edwin Encarnacion and Chicago are in agreement on a one-year deal for $12 million with a club option for 2021 at $12 million, sources tell ESPN. White Sox are clearly feeling good about this team. First with the deal was @YancenPujols. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 26, 2019

Source: Edwin Encarnación to the White Sox. 11 million dollars plus one million signing bonus. Deal pending a physical. It also includes a 2021 club option. — Yancen Pujols (@YancenPujols) December 26, 2019

White Sox have been talking to Castellanos and Puig. Uncertain if one of them could still be on play for them after Encarnacion signing. South Siders already much improved. @YancenPujols 1st mentioned EE deal — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 26, 2019