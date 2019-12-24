Upper 50s on deck for Christmas

Posted 5:52 PM, December 24, 2019, by
Data pix.

It's going to be only the ninth Christmas in the 50s since 1871. For updates, head to wgntv.com/weather

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.