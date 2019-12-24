It's going to be only the ninth Christmas in the 50s since 1871. For updates, head to wgntv.com/weather
Upper 50s on deck for Christmas
-
Christmas could be one of the 10 warmest ever recorded in Chicago
-
Christmas to be warmer than Halloween, Thanksgiving for first time in 65 years
-
Thousands pack city to celebrate Christmas Eve on balmy day
-
50s continue into Christmas
-
Coldest first half of November in at least 150 years
-
-
Chicagoans, tourists take advantage of warm start to winter
-
Temps in the 50s on the way
-
Mild weather continues
-
Enjoy this weekend’s mild weather. Frigid wind chills arrive next week
-
Tuesday’s record-breaking cold not seen in 149 years
-
-
Mild, dry weather to continue into Christmas
-
Cold air arrives: Freeze Warning for good portion of Chicago area Saturday morning
-
Sticking snow could arrive ahead of bitter blast of cold next week