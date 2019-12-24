Midday Fix: Plant Based Recipes For The New Year!

Andrea Metcalf, Owner of StudiosFuse and Fitness Expert
StudiosFuse
2215 N. Halsted, Chicago
Recipes:
Pearl Quinoa Salad Ingredients:
- Cherish Beet with Yogurt (3 oz)
- 1 cup quinoa
- 2 cups water
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 red onion, chopped
- ½ cup parsley, chopped
- ½ cup mint, chopped
- 1 cup feta cheese, crumbled
- ½ cup hazelnuts, chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Place quinoa in a fine-mesh strainer and rinse well. Place the quinoa, water, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer until the quinoa is tender and all the liquid is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Uncover and fluff with a fork. Let it cool.
- Blend onion, parsley, mint, Cherish Beet with Yogurt into quinoa. Add & Mix well.
- Garnish with feta cheese and hazelnuts.
Naked Fitness Polenta Chili (from Naked Fitness 28 Day Program for a Slimmer, Fitter, Pain-free body, Vanguard Press)
- 5 chicken sausages (the entire package)
- Polenta, 18-oz. package
- Salsa, one 12-oz. jar
- Garbanzo beans (chickpeas), one 15-oz. can, rinsed and drained
Directions:
Grill the chicken sausage then chop into small pieces in pot. Next, chop up the packaged polenta in small pieces and put in pot with 1 1/2 cups boiling water until it becomes creamy. Add the salsa, rinsed chickpeas, and chicken sausage. Divide into five 2-cup servings.
Naked Fitness Hummus Turkey And Avocado Wrap
1 - 25-oz. jar hummus
1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt
1⁄4 tsp. black pepper
6 low-carbohydrate tortillas, 10-inch
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
1 cucumber, preferably hothouse (seedless), thinly sliced (peeled, if desired)
1 4- to 5-oz. container sprouts (alfalfa, radish, broccoli, or a combination)
2 avocados, pitted and thinly sliced
24 oz. sliced turkey lunch meat
DIRECTIONS:
Place tortillas on a work surface. Divide hummus evenly on the tortillas. Top with the onion, cucumber, sprouts, avocado, and 4 oz. of turkey. You can make these each morning or just add the sprouts to pre-made one, and they will keep nicely. Makes 6 servings.