Midday Fix: Plant Based Recipes For The New Year!

Posted 11:35 AM, December 24, 2019, by
Andrea Metcalf, Owner of StudiosFuse and Fitness Expert

http://www.AndreaMetcalf.com

StudiosFuse

2215 N. Halsted, Chicago

http://www.StudiosFUSE.com

Recipes:

Pearl Quinoa Salad Ingredients: 

  • Cherish Beet with Yogurt (3 oz)
  • 1 cup quinoa
  • 2 cups water
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  •  1 red onion, chopped
  • ½ cup parsley, chopped
  • ½ cup mint, chopped
  • 1 cup feta cheese, crumbled
  •  ½ cup hazelnuts, chopped
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Place quinoa in a fine-mesh strainer and rinse well. Place the quinoa, water, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer until the quinoa is tender and all the liquid is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Uncover and fluff with a fork. Let it cool.
  2. Blend onion, parsley, mint, Cherish Beet with Yogurt into quinoa. Add & Mix well.
  3. Garnish with feta cheese and hazelnuts.

Naked Fitness Polenta Chili (from Naked Fitness 28 Day Program for a Slimmer, Fitter, Pain-free body, Vanguard Press)

  • 5 chicken sausages (the entire package)
  • Polenta, 18-oz. package
  • Salsa, one 12-oz. jar
  • Garbanzo beans (chickpeas), one 15-oz. can, rinsed and drained

Directions:

Grill the chicken sausage then chop into small pieces in pot. Next, chop up the packaged polenta in small pieces and put in pot with 1 1/2 cups boiling water until it becomes creamy. Add the salsa, rinsed chickpeas, and chicken sausage. Divide into five 2-cup servings.

Naked Fitness Hummus Turkey And Avocado Wrap

1 - 25-oz. jar hummus

1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt

1⁄4 tsp. black pepper

6 low-carbohydrate tortillas, 10-inch

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 cucumber, preferably hothouse (seedless), thinly sliced (peeled, if desired)

1 4- to 5-oz. container sprouts (alfalfa, radish, broccoli, or a combination)

2 avocados, pitted and thinly sliced

24 oz. sliced turkey lunch meat

DIRECTIONS:

Place tortillas on a work surface. Divide hummus evenly on the tortillas. Top with the onion, cucumber, sprouts, avocado, and 4 oz. of turkey. You can make these each morning or just add the sprouts to pre-made one, and they will keep nicely. Makes 6 servings.

