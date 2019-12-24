Midday Fix: Plant Based Recipes For The New Year!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Andrea Metcalf, Owner of StudiosFuse and Fitness Expert

http://www.AndreaMetcalf.com

StudiosFuse

2215 N. Halsted, Chicago

http://www.StudiosFUSE.com

Recipes:

Pearl Quinoa Salad Ingredients:

Cherish Beet with Yogurt (3 oz)

1 cup quinoa

2 cups water

½ teaspoon salt

1 red onion, chopped

½ cup parsley, chopped

½ cup mint, chopped

1 cup feta cheese, crumbled

½ cup hazelnuts, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Place quinoa in a fine-mesh strainer and rinse well. Place the quinoa, water, and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer until the quinoa is tender and all the liquid is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Uncover and fluff with a fork. Let it cool. Blend onion, parsley, mint, Cherish Beet with Yogurt into quinoa. Add & Mix well. Garnish with feta cheese and hazelnuts.

Naked Fitness Polenta Chili (from Naked Fitness 28 Day Program for a Slimmer, Fitter, Pain-free body, Vanguard Press)

5 chicken sausages (the entire package)

Polenta, 18-oz. package

Salsa, one 12-oz. jar

Garbanzo beans (chickpeas), one 15-oz. can, rinsed and drained

Directions:

Grill the chicken sausage then chop into small pieces in pot. Next, chop up the packaged polenta in small pieces and put in pot with 1 1/2 cups boiling water until it becomes creamy. Add the salsa, rinsed chickpeas, and chicken sausage. Divide into five 2-cup servings.

Naked Fitness Hummus Turkey And Avocado Wrap

1 - 25-oz. jar hummus

1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt

1⁄4 tsp. black pepper

6 low-carbohydrate tortillas, 10-inch

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

1 cucumber, preferably hothouse (seedless), thinly sliced (peeled, if desired)

1 4- to 5-oz. container sprouts (alfalfa, radish, broccoli, or a combination)

2 avocados, pitted and thinly sliced

24 oz. sliced turkey lunch meat

DIRECTIONS:

Place tortillas on a work surface. Divide hummus evenly on the tortillas. Top with the onion, cucumber, sprouts, avocado, and 4 oz. of turkey. You can make these each morning or just add the sprouts to pre-made one, and they will keep nicely. Makes 6 servings.