Man killed in crash after allegedly beating woman, fleeing officers in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO — A man was killed in a crash after allegedly beating a woman at a gas station in Calumet Heights and attempting to flee officers, according to police.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday at 91st and Stony Island when a man, in his 40s, was reportedly seen beating a woman at a Citgo gas station.

When officers arrived, the man was driving away with the woman, who was screaming and waving for help, as she attempted to get out of the moving vehicle.

Officers lost sight of the vehicle, but shortly after found it crashed into three parked vehicles in the 2300 block of East 91st Street.

The man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

The 28-year-old woman was also transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The CPD Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.