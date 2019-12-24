Lunchbreak & Midday Fix: Cooper’s Hawk prepares Alaskan King Crab & Bucatini Pasta plus festive cocktails

Matt McMillin, VP of Culinary & Beverage Innovation, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants
Cocktail Segment:
Winter White Sangria-
1 bottle Winter White
1 red apple, cored and sliced into paper thin slices
2 oranges- cut in half and sliced in thin wheels
2 cups Grand Marnier or Cointreau
3 star anise pods
2 Cinnamon sticks
½ cup pomegranate seeds
1 cup ginger ale
Combine first 4 ingredients in a pitcher. The longer it sits the richer the flavor!
When you are ready to serve, add pomegranate seeds and ginger ale. Garnish each glass with a cinnamon stick and enjoy!
Ginger Citrus Punch
1 TBL Passion Fruit Puree, fresh or frozen puree
2 tsp Ginger Simple Syrup
Juice of ½ of a Tangerine
Juice of ½ of a Lime
2 Kaffir Lime Leaves, crushed
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Mint Sprig
Combine passion fruit puree through kaffir lime leaves into a rocks glass. Fill with ice and top off with Ginger Beer and mint sprig.
Alaskan King Crab & Bucatini Pasta – Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Piquillo Peppers, Spanish Chorizo, Cilantro, Crab Butter, Lemon Crumbs
Ingredients:
1 TBL Unsalted Butter
2 TBL Spanish Chorizo, Sliced Very Thin
1 tsp Calabrian Chilies
1 TBL Piquillo Peppers
1 tsp. Garlic, Shaved Thin
2/3 Cup Shrimp Broth or Seafood Stock
8oz Bucatini Pasta, Cooked
10 halves Oven Roasted Tomatoes
¾ Cup Alaskan King Crab Meat (About 4oz)
3 TBL Garlic Butter
2 TBL Cilantro Leaves
1 TBL Flat Leaf Parsley Leaves
2 TBL Lemon Crumbs (1/4” Toasted Sourdough Bread Crumbs with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Lemon Zest)
1 tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Procedure:
- Begin by placing a saute pan on medium heat. When hot, add the butter and chorizo and allow to saute without burning, until fragrant. Next, add the Calabrian Chilis and Piquillo peppers and continue to cook, stirring well.
- Next, add the Shrimp Broth, Allow the Broth to come to a simmer.
- Add the Bucatini, toss gently and allow pasta to heat.
- Add the Oven Roasted Tomatoes, King Crab, and Garlic Butter. Mix gently by tossing and stirring being mindful of not breaking the pasta.
- When hot and sauce is slightly reduced, remove from the heat and toss in Cilantro and Parsley.
- Finish by sprinkling with Lemon Crumbs followed by the Extra Virgin Olive Oil