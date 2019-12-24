Lunchbreak & Midday Fix: Cooper’s Hawk prepares Alaskan King Crab & Bucatini Pasta plus festive cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Matt McMillin, VP of Culinary & Beverage Innovation, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Cooper’s Hawk Esquire Chicago

58 E Oak Street, Chicago, IL 60611

Reservations: 312-736-9999 or at Open Table

Hours of operation:

Sun – Thurs: Restaurant 11am-11pm, Tasting Room 11am – 11pm, Bar 11am – 12am

Fri – Sat: Restaurant 11am-12am & Tasting Room 11am – 12am, Bar 11am – 1am

chwinery.com

Instagram: @CHWinery

Twitter: @CHWinery

Facebook.com: /coopershawk

Cocktail Segment:

Winter White Sangria-

1 bottle Winter White

1 red apple, cored and sliced into paper thin slices

2 oranges- cut in half and sliced in thin wheels

2 cups Grand Marnier or Cointreau

3 star anise pods

2 Cinnamon sticks

½ cup pomegranate seeds

1 cup ginger ale

Combine first 4 ingredients in a pitcher. The longer it sits the richer the flavor!

When you are ready to serve, add pomegranate seeds and ginger ale. Garnish each glass with a cinnamon stick and enjoy!

Ginger Citrus Punch

1 TBL Passion Fruit Puree, fresh or frozen puree

2 tsp Ginger Simple Syrup

Juice of ½ of a Tangerine

Juice of ½ of a Lime

2 Kaffir Lime Leaves, crushed

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

Mint Sprig

Combine passion fruit puree through kaffir lime leaves into a rocks glass. Fill with ice and top off with Ginger Beer and mint sprig.

Alaskan King Crab & Bucatini Pasta – Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Piquillo Peppers, Spanish Chorizo, Cilantro, Crab Butter, Lemon Crumbs

Ingredients:

1 TBL Unsalted Butter

2 TBL Spanish Chorizo, Sliced Very Thin

1 tsp Calabrian Chilies

1 TBL Piquillo Peppers

1 tsp. Garlic, Shaved Thin

2/3 Cup Shrimp Broth or Seafood Stock

8oz Bucatini Pasta, Cooked

10 halves Oven Roasted Tomatoes

¾ Cup Alaskan King Crab Meat (About 4oz)

3 TBL Garlic Butter

2 TBL Cilantro Leaves

1 TBL Flat Leaf Parsley Leaves

2 TBL Lemon Crumbs (1/4” Toasted Sourdough Bread Crumbs with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Lemon Zest)

1 tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Procedure: