Lunchbreak: Mediterannean Style Vegetable Jumbo Shrimp Saute

Chef Dimitri Kallianis - Owner of The Shanty Restaurant & Private Events & Lonely Olive Tree Organics Extra Virgin Olive Oil Company.
38985 North RT 41
Wadsworth, IL 60083
Recipe: Mediterannean Style Vegetable Jumbo Shrimp Saute
*quick marinate in organic extra virgin olive oil, fresh rosemary, sea salt, cracked black pepper, fresh garlic & fresh oregano then sear & saute
4 asparagus
1 sliced zucchini (long ways)
1 sliced yellow squash (long ways)
1 diced roasted red bell pepper
4 sliced grape tomatoes
red onion (2 ounces)
4 jumbo shrimp (peeled & deveined)
*plate cooked vegetables & shrimp on plate & top/garnish with the following
graded romano cheese (2 ounces)
6 kalamata olives (cut in half)
3 fresh basil leaves (torn in pieces)
drizzle with aged balsamic reduction