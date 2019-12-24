Lunchbreak: Mediterannean Style Vegetable Jumbo Shrimp Saute

Posted 12:05 PM, December 24, 2019, by
Data pix.

 

Chef Dimitri Kallianis - Owner of The Shanty Restaurant & Private Events & Lonely Olive Tree Organics Extra Virgin Olive Oil Company.

 

thelonelyolivetree.com

theshantyrestaurant.com

38985 North RT 41

Wadsworth, IL 60083

 

 

Recipe:  Mediterannean Style Vegetable Jumbo Shrimp Saute

 

*quick marinate in organic extra virgin olive oil, fresh rosemary, sea salt, cracked black pepper, fresh garlic & fresh oregano then sear & saute

4 asparagus

1 sliced zucchini (long ways)

1 sliced yellow squash (long ways)

1 diced roasted red bell pepper

4 sliced grape tomatoes

red onion (2 ounces)

4 jumbo shrimp (peeled & deveined)

 

*plate cooked vegetables & shrimp on plate & top/garnish with the following

graded romano cheese (2 ounces)

6 kalamata olives (cut in half)

3 fresh basil leaves (torn in pieces)

drizzle with aged balsamic reduction

 

 

​​ ​

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.