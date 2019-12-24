Grandmother, toddler killed in Lake Villa crash identified; GoFundMe raises nearly $87K for family

Posted 11:46 AM, December 24, 2019, by , Updated at 11:53AM, December 24, 2019

LAKE VILLA, Ill. — A GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of a grandmother and her grandson who were killed in a three-car collision in Lake Villa has raised nearly $87,000 as of Tuesday.

The victims have been identified as 64-year-old Nancy Siedlecki of Spring Grove, and 18-month-old Bryce Mazur.

The sheriff’s office said Siedlecki was driving a Nissan SUV northbound near Beach Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, when the front of her vehicle hit a pickup truck that was merging onto Route 59.

The Nissan rolled over and slid into the southbound lanes, where it was hit by a minivan.

Siedlecki and Mazur, who was a back seat passenger in her car, were killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

Siedlecki’s 3-year-old granddaughter, who was also in the backseat, was airlifted by Flight For Life to Advocate Lutheran General in Park Ridge in critical condition.

According to the GoFundMe page, the 3-year-old, named Teegan, remains in a pediatric intensive care unit.

Autopsies for Siedlecki and Mazur confirmed both crash victims died of blunt-force injuries, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Three others were also injured in the rush-hour crash.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Christopher Covelli said the investigation will probably take at least two months to fully complete.

The GoFundMe lists a goal of $100,000, which will help the victims’ family cover funeral costs, medical bills, and basic living expenses.

 

