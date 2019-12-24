× ESPN releases new trailer for upcoming documentary on 90s Bulls

“The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series on the 90s Bulls announced last year, has an incredible new trailer.

The minute trailer opens with a quick shot before a Michael Jordan interview. Featuring M.J. is awesome, but ESPN didn’t stop there.

Here’s some who will supposedly be interviewed in the documentary.

President Obama

Kobe Bryant

Adam Silver

Scottie Pippen

Dennis Rodman

Phil Jackson

Steve Kerr

Magic Johnson

Charles Barkley

Roy Williams

Carmen Electra

Ahmad Rashad

Bob Costas

Nas

Deloris Jordan

Outside of showing upcoming interviews, it appears the 10-part documentary will feature tons of behind-the-scenes footage.

It went viral upon its Christmas Eve morning release, amassing nearly 35,000 retweets and over 110,000 likes.

We can’t wait to watch. It’s due out sometime in June.

Enjoy the trailer below.