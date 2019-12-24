ESPN releases new trailer for upcoming documentary on 90s Bulls
“The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series on the 90s Bulls announced last year, has an incredible new trailer.
The minute trailer opens with a quick shot before a Michael Jordan interview. Featuring M.J. is awesome, but ESPN didn’t stop there.
Here’s some who will supposedly be interviewed in the documentary.
- President Obama
- Kobe Bryant
- Adam Silver
- Scottie Pippen
- Dennis Rodman
- Phil Jackson
- Steve Kerr
- Magic Johnson
- Charles Barkley
- Roy Williams
- Carmen Electra
- Ahmad Rashad
- Bob Costas
- Nas
- Deloris Jordan
Outside of showing upcoming interviews, it appears the 10-part documentary will feature tons of behind-the-scenes footage.
It went viral upon its Christmas Eve morning release, amassing nearly 35,000 retweets and over 110,000 likes.
We can’t wait to watch. It’s due out sometime in June.
Enjoy the trailer below.