CHICAGO — Chicago police are telling people to be on alert for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while she was out jogging on the city's Northwest Side.

It happened around 2 p.m. Monday on the track at Kilbourn Park. The woman said a man in his 20's was on a bike and grabbed her chest while she jogged passed him. Police said she pulled the man's backpack and got him to the ground, before he ran off.

Anyone with information should call Chicago police.