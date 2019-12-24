CACC shelter animals hope for Christmas adoptions

CHICAGO — Animals at Chicago Animal Care and Control are seeking loving homes this Christmas.

The shelter, located at 2741 South Western Avenue, will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Christmas day.

It only costs 65 dollars to take home a sweet dog or cat. Some have been in the shelter for months.

The shelter told WGN its non-kill rate rate has been around 92 percent all year long, but they hope to get it closer to 100% in 2020.

If you don’t want to adopt a new pet this Christmas, the shelter will happily accept donations like food, toys and blankets.

Shelter animals like Harpo, who was at CACC for over 75 days, was saved by Wright Way Rescue on Christmas Eve before he was scheduled to be euthanized.

Enjoy pictures of his “freedom ride” below.

For more information on CACC, visit their website or adoptable pets Facebook page.