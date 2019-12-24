Artist Akiane Kramarik shares her story of creating world-class paintings since she was 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Prince of Peace painting had an arduous journey. In 2003, it was stolen from the then 9-year old artist, returned damaged when she was in her teens. After carefully restoring the piece it was resold by mistake, then hidden from view ever since.

For the first time in more than 15 years, the original Prince of Peace -- painted by then 8-yr old art prodigy Akiane Kramarik -- was unveiled in November 2019. Instantly, it was purchased by an anonymous U.S. art collector for $850,000. “I have an overwhelming feeling of gratitude and happiness that this piece is no longer hidden from view,” says Kramarik.

Akiane completed this coveted 36”x 48” oil painting in 2003 when she was 8-years old. The painting took more than 40 hours to complete and was nearly twice her size. Over the years, thousands of Prince of Peace prints have sold to buyers worldwide.

For more information, visit https://akiane.com/