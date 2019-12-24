× 17-year-old boy shot in face near Bloomingdale Trail on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the face near the Bloomingdale Trail, between the Logan Square and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday as the teen was standing on the front porch of a home in the 1800 block of North Drake Avenue.

Police said he heard gunshots, and then was shot in the nose.

The teen was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

According to police, he did not see where the gunfire came from.

No arrests have been made.