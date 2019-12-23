× Starting Jan. 1, you’ll pay more to park in West Loop

CHICAGO — There are only a few more days of free street parking in the West Loop.

Starting in 2020, it will cost $4.50 per hour to leave your car on a neighborhood street.

Streets that already have pay boxes will also see the cost go up from $2 an hour to $4.50. Some streets will become new residential permit parking only.

The fees are part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s budget plan.

Parking box rates are also going up in the Loop and other areas.