Mild, dry weather to continue into Christmas

Temperatures citywide eclipsed the 50-degree plateau again on Tuesday, and readings are forecast to remain unseasonably mild though Thursday. If current forecasts verify, this will be the second longest stretch of 50-degree readings on record for this late in the season. Above normal sunshine is one factor owing to our balmy readings. After a weekend that featured 100% of possible sunshine, Monday followed with 92%, boosting the month’s total to 57%. December is normally a dreary month, averaging just 41% of possible sunshine. Tuesday is forecast to again feature generous amounts of sun. Clouds are due to increase midweek, but measurable precipitation is not expected, and our unusually dry December is likely to persist through Friday. More typical weather for this time of year is slated to arrive over the weekend, with clouds, rain, snow, and falling temps all in the forecast.