Man charged in connection with Englewood shooting due in court Monday

CHICAGO — A suspect is expected to appear in court Monday in connection with the shooting that left 13 people wounded in Englewood.

The shooting happened around 12:35 a.m. Sunday during a memorial party inside a vacant apartment in the 5700 block of South May.

Chicago police charged Marciano White, 37, with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon in connection with the shooting.

Officers arrested White as he was running away from the scene with a gun. Authorities haven't said whether he fired any shots.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute at the party that was “given in memorial of a subject slain in April,” Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said at a news conference Sunday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot went to the hospital Sunday to visit some of the victims.

Here's a list of the victims' ages and conditions, according to Chicago police.

Male, 25, gunshot wound to the buttocks and upper right thigh, good condition.

Male, 20, gunshot wound to the chest and arm pit, good condition.

Male, 20, gunshot wound to the left thigh, stable condition.

Male, 27, gunshot wound to the right leg, good condition.

Female, 38, gunshot wound to the chest, stable condition.

Female, 27, gunshot wound to both legs, stable condition.

Male, 40, gunshot wound to the chest, critical condition.

Male, 21 gunshot wound to the back, critical condition.

Male,16, gunshot wound to the back, serious condition.

Female, 29, gunshot wound to the leg, stable condition.

Male, 48, gunshot wound to the right foot, good condition.

Male, 20, gunshot wound to the left foot, good condition.

