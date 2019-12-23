Healthy muffins with no flour, no oil, no butter and no processed sugar!

Plant-based Chef and Lifestyle Expert, Elysabeth Alfano
Recipe:
Banana, Oat, Pumpkin, Carrot, Raisin, Coconut Muffins: No Flour, No Oil, No Butter, No Processed Sugar!
Makes 9-10 muffins
Approx. calories: 150
Ingredients:
1/2 cup (1 large-medium) very ripe Banana, mushed
1 and 1/2 cups Rolled Oats
1/2 cup Pumpkin, unsweetened
1 cup shredded unsweetened Coconut
3/4 cup Raisins
1 cup diced and shredded Carrots
1 TBSP Maple Syrup
2 TBSP Date Syrup
1 TBSP Vanilla Extract
1/2 TSP Baking Soda
1/4 TSP Salt
1/2 TSP Pumpkin Spice
1 TSP Cinnamon
2 TBSP Soy Milk
Directions:
In a large bowl, add all ingredients together and mix thoroughly with a large spoon. EITHER put batter in muffin tin with parchment cups or a non-stick muffin pan and bake for 28-minutes or put in 5x7 inch small baking dish with parchment paper and bake for 30-minutes to make bars or spoon onto a baking sheet with parchment paper for 15-minutes for cookies. Temperature is 350 degrees. Enjoy, as there is NO SUGAR, NO OIL, NO FLOUR and NO BUTTER in this sweet and healthy treat.