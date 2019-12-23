Healthy muffins with no flour, no oil, no butter and no processed sugar!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Plant-based Chef and Lifestyle Expert, Elysabeth Alfano

http://ElysabethAlfano.com

Recipe:

Banana, Oat, Pumpkin, Carrot, Raisin, Coconut Muffins: No Flour, No Oil, No Butter, No Processed Sugar!

Makes 9-10 muffins

Approx. calories: 150

Ingredients:

1/2 cup (1 large-medium) very ripe Banana, mushed

1 and 1/2 cups Rolled Oats

1/2 cup Pumpkin, unsweetened

1 cup shredded unsweetened Coconut

3/4 cup Raisins

1 cup diced and shredded Carrots

1 TBSP Maple Syrup

2 TBSP Date Syrup

1 TBSP Vanilla Extract

1/2 TSP Baking Soda

1/4 TSP Salt

1/2 TSP Pumpkin Spice

1 TSP Cinnamon

2 TBSP Soy Milk

Directions:

In a large bowl, add all ingredients together and mix thoroughly with a large spoon. EITHER put batter in muffin tin with parchment cups or a non-stick muffin pan and bake for 28-minutes or put in 5x7 inch small baking dish with parchment paper and bake for 30-minutes to make bars or spoon onto a baking sheet with parchment paper for 15-minutes for cookies. Temperature is 350 degrees. Enjoy, as there is NO SUGAR, NO OIL, NO FLOUR and NO BUTTER in this sweet and healthy treat.