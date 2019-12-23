Homewood’s Very Own Lyric Ross

Posted 1:40 PM, December 23, 2019, by
Lyric Ross, star of "This is Us" is home for the holidays! The 16 year old Homewood native plays "Deja" on the hit show which returns to television in January. Check you local listings.

