Emerson Middle School's show choir performs a medley of holiday favorites.
Holiday music from Emerson Middle School’s Show Choir
Wayne Messmer brings the holiday spirit by performing “White Christmas” on WGN Morning News
Anthony Bruno dazzles performing his rendition of “Jingle Bells”
Around Town visits the One of a Kind Show at the Merchandise Mart
Great Lakes Navy recruits celebrate Thanksgiving at West Leyden High School
WGN-TV BECOMES “CHICAGO’S MERRY OWN” FOR THE HOLIDAYS WITH NEW SPECIALS AND OLD FAVORITES!
The Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus is celebrating the holidays with disco
Holiday Etiquette: Do’s and Don’t’s of Office Holiday Parties
Young and Strange of ‘Champions of Magic’ impale and amaze
Audarshia Townsend highlights holiday hot spots for exotic vacations
Steve Greenberg with hottest holiday gadget gift ideas
Singer-Songwriter VaShawn Mitchell is awarded the Gold Plaque by the National Museum of Gospel Music and performs live on WGN Morning News
Chef Mario Rizzotti shares ways to add flavor to holiday dishes
Champions of Magic enlist the help of Paul for today’s magical Courtesy Desk