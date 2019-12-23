Christmas 2019 destined to be one of Chicago’s mildest on record—20+-deg above normal and only the 9th in 149 years in the 50s; weekend Midwest/Plains storm prospects being monitored
-
Wet Monday on the way before temperature drop
-
Warmup on the way later this week
-
Holiday warmup on the way
-
Temps in the 50s on the way
-
50s continue into Christmas
-
-
Clear, cold Sunday leads to snow on Monday
-
Wintry mix and snow possible Sunday night
-
Lake Michigan has obvious effects on the weather here in the Chicago area, but are there any effects farther out?
-
Sunny, mild temps before Tuesday’s rain
-
Winter Weather Advisory cancelled; Drop in temps expected still
-
-
After a warm start, storms could impact Thanksgiving holiday travel
-
History of bad weather on December 8
-
How does Chicago’s proximity to Lake Michigan affect our weather?