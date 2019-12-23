Christmas 2019 destined to be one of Chicago’s mildest on record—20+-deg above normal and only the 9th in 149 years in the 50s; weekend Midwest/Plains storm prospects being monitored

Posted 11:21 PM, December 23, 2019, by
