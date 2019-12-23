Authors of new weight loss book ‘Six Factors to Fit’

Tired of going on and off diets? Struggling with your weight? In this book, leading weight-management expert Dr Robert Kushner and his wife, registered nurse Nancy Kushner share a new way of tackling weight that starts with YOU: your lifestyle, your habits, your mindset. Through his latest research and development of the scientifically-validated Six Factor Quiz, he discovered the six factors that end up being major barriers to successful weight management.
