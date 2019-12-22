× Possible measles exposure reported by Chicago health officials

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Public Health has been notified of a traveler with a confirmed measles infection who visited multiple locations in the city.

CPDH said the exposures may have occurred between Dec. 12 and Dec. 17.

The following times and locations are where CDPH believes the exposures happened.

December 12, 2019 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Mr. Greek Gyros, 234 S. Halsted St. Chicago IL 60661 1:30 pm – 5:00 p.m. Starbucks, 515 N. State St. Chicago IL 60611 3:30 pm – 7:00 p.m. O’Hare International Airport, Terminal 3 December 17, 2019 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm O’Hare International Airport, Terminal 1

Individuals who think they may have been exposed should check their immunization records or contact their healthcare providers to determine if they are at risk. Healthcare providers who have questions about exposures should call 311 and ask for the communicable disease physician on call.

Those at greatest risk for infection are unvaccinated children, especially infants, pregnant women without evidence of measles immunity and individuals with a weakened immune system.

The measles vaccine is safe and effective. It is also readily available in healthcare facilities, pharmacies and CDPH walk-in immunization clinics, which provide measles vaccines to uninsured children and adults at no cost.

MMR vaccination locations can be found at www.measlesvax.chicago.gov.