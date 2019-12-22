O’Hare comfort dogs bring smiles to travelers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A local charity has brought in golden retrievers to cheer up weary travelers at O’Hare.

“They come around the corner and their mouths drop open,” Shar Farran, with Lutheran Church Charity Comfort Dogs, said. “Smiles and like ‘oh my gosh, dogs!’"

The group doesn’t just drop off cute goldens like Adeena at the airport, they’ve been busy,

Adeena alone has done 22 events this month at schools, churches, libraries and retirement centers around the area.

“Libraries, different churches, anywhere they want a moment of comfort and peace,"

Adeena’s first mission, after her 18 months of training, came in the wake of the devastating tornado in Joplin, Missouri. She was also deployed after the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Any travelers who are stressed can up to the dogs at O’Hare for a nice, furry break.

“I love it,” Alyssa Gregory said. “It was totally unexpected.”

The dogs mission is simple; bring peace, no matter who happens to walk by.

"Adeena sees no difference, she looks at them as someone she wants to know and someone that she wants to love,” Farran said.