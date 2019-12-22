× MONSTER’S MASH: Pro Bowl selection Cordarrelle Patterson delivers for the Bears

LAKE FOREST – The “Glass Half Full” Bears’ fan might be hard to find during the 2019 season, considering the expectations that were unfulfilled during the team’s 100th anniversary campaign.

But if you’re looking for a player that did everything that was expected of him, take a glance at a member of this year’s free agent class and his contributions to the team this season. Because Cordarrelle Patterson has been everything the Bears’ might have hoped for, especially on special teams.

Patterson was selected to his third Pro Bowl this week as a special teams player, and it’s an honor he earned in a number of categories. Coming into Week 16, he led the NFL in kick return yards with 799 yards and his 26.1 per kickoff average is second in the NFL. He also had a 102-yard return for a score against the Saints on October 20th.

He has six special teams tackles, including four in the month of November and two downed punts inside the ten-yard line, earning him the NFC’s Special Teams Player of the Month honor. Patterson also has one of the longest runs from scrimmage for the Bears’ offense this season, netting 46 yards on a third quarter rush in a win over the Broncos in Week 2.

Yet its the fact that he got the honor for his special team’s efforts is what makes this rewarding for Patterson, who understands just how important the role he plays can be for any team, especially the Bears.

“There’s a lot of us guys on special teams that take great pride in what we do. For some of us, that’s our only job, go out there on special teams and make plays. When you’re out there, you just have to go out and make a play when you’re number is called.”

No Pro Bowl, No Problem For Allen

As with every team in the league, there is one player that didn’t get his name called that many argue should be headed to Orlando. This year, that’s the man whose been the most consistent player on the team over the course of 14 games.

Allen Robinson has caught 83 passes for 1,027 yards and seven touchdowns this season for the Bears but found himself on the outside looking in at the Pro Bowl, even in an alternate spot. It would have been his second selection to the game, with him going as a member of the Jaguars back in 2015, yet he’s not terribly worried about it as he looks to finish the season strong.

“I feel like I made plays when my number was called,” said Robinson when asked if he felt like he played well enough to be in the Pro Bowl this year. “Again, I know I didn’t make every play and things like that, but again, I thought I made plays. That’s not something I’m going to lose sleep over or anything like that.”

Are They Still Talking This Week?

One of the great storylines of this past week is the professional connection between Matt Nagy and Andy Reid.

It was the Bears’ head coach that spent every minute of his assistant days under the Chiefs’ head coach until 2017, and the pair talk frequently in and out of the NFL season.

But as they prepare to face off for the first time in the regular season, has that communication continued? Not quite as much, naturally.

“We talked early, early in the week. It was quick, it was very brief,” said Nagy when asked if he’d talked to Reid this week. “What’s funny is, when you think about it, I know their schedule in regards to our schedule is we’re kinda doing the same stuff, schedule-wise. When we’re in there from 6 till 7, they’re in their room from 6 to 7 drawing up their stuff, so it’s just funny to think about it that way.”

STAT OF THE WEEK: 719

The number of rushing yards for David Montgomery this season, which is second in the NFL for rookies behind Oakland’s Josh Jacobs, who has 1,150 yards.