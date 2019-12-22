Mild weather continues

With an extensive ridge of high pressure aloft over the central portion of the U.S., southerly winds and mild temps will continue over the Chicago area Monday. Afternoon highs look to reach well into the 50s—possibly even touching on the 60 degree mark in some southern locations. The record high for this date was 62 degrees set back in 1982. Late in the afternoon a weak cool front will move down Lake Michigan impacting lakeshore and nearby inland locations with winds shifting to the east and temps dropping off into the upper 40s.

On Monday night southerly winds will return to the area setting the stage for another mild day Tuesday with high temps still in the 50s but 3-5 degrees cooler than Monday. Southerly winds will prevail on Christmas Day but an upper-level impulse will most likely bring extensive cloudiness over our area and keep temps from reaching the 50 degree mark, still highs in the upper 40s will be some 15 degrees above normal for that date.