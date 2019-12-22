Mild temperatures to continue—no white Christmas here
-
Mildest air this month comes as winter begins
-
Clock ticking on mild weather; showers and thunderstorms ahead of strong cold front send temperatures plunging; significant snows set to bury northern Rockies and Plains
-
Chicagoans, tourists take advantage of warm start to winter
-
No white Christmas this year. Unseasonably mild air to take up residence over much of the Midwest. This could be only the 5th time that Christmas will be warmer than BOTH Halloween and Thanksgiving since records began in Chicago back in 1871
-
Wednesday was the first 100% sunny day here since Oct 12; mild temperatures to hold into early next week—except for an interruption Friday—jet stream shifts in from the North Pole by Tuesday bringing an arctic blast—snow on front end?
-
-
Mild weekend on tap—but it won’t last
-
Enjoy this weekend’s mild weather. Frigid wind chills arrive next week
-
Mild weather turns stormy Friday ahead of temp plunge
-
Cold settles in for a few days after mild Monday
-
Lake Michigan has obvious effects on the weather here in the Chicago area, but are there any effects farther out?
-
-
Mild weather continues
-
Brief polar push, then winter goes on hiatus
-
Warming trend to continue through the weekend