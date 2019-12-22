Joe Maddon takes out ad in Chicago Tribune to wish Cubs fans Happy Holidays

December 22, 2019

CHICAGO — New Angels manager Joe Maddon took out a full page ad in the Chicago Tribune with his wife to wish Cubs fans happy holidays.

The ad appeared on the back of the Sunday sports section with 14 of Maddon’s signature phrases, including “do simple better” and “embrace the target.”

“THANK YOU for the past five years, for your passion, for your open hearts and mind, for forging everlasting relationships for sharing your beautiful city with Jaye and me,” the ad ends before “Cheers & Happy Holidays!”

Unlike his old team, the Angels have made a few splashes this offseason.

They recently signed durable starting pitcher Julio Teheran from the Braves. Before that, they sent shockwaves through the baseball world by signing former Nationals all-star third basemen Anthony Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million deal.

