Chicagoans, tourists take advantage of warm start to winter

CHICAGO — With temperatures in the 50s Sunday, Chicagoans and tourists took advantage of the gorgeous weather.

"It’s such a warm day, especially for December,” resident Riley Mercado said. "So it’s really nice to have the dogs run around and go in the water.”

It wasn’t exactly chestnuts roasting on an open fire along Montrose Beach. Dozens of runners, bikers and even swimmers relaxed like it was June.

We are hearing by lake is best time to come to have picnic and we do it always in Turkey in summertime by sea, Kemal Kaningula, of Istanbul, said. “So ‘wow' it’s perfect.”

Over at Christkindlmarket at Wrigley Field, skaters still took to the ice during the most wonderful time of the year.

"It’s beautiful, I mean 50 degrees in December in Chicago, ice skating,” said Ken Mantel. “It’s the best of both worlds.”

Those dreaming of a white Christmas are out of luck this year, but for some it’s a welcome surprise.

“You know when it’s dark and cold and freezing, nobody wants to get out, Matthew Boyle, of Northern Ireland, said. "I’m sure it’s good for people who have businesses here too.”'

The 50 degree weather will continue through Christmas.