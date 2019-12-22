50 degrees at the holidays: 25 essential songs to get in the spirit

CHICAGO — It’s one of the warmest holiday seasons in the last several years.

While you could easily go for a run in shorts or even play some volleyball, it might be a little tougher to get into the holiday spirit.

To help get in the mood, here’s a playlist of 25 essential holiday songs.

The playlist in Spotify form, hit follow to save:

Below is a little sample of the playlist.

The Pretenders – 2000 Miles

We start off in the 80’s with Chrissie Hynde and the Pretenders. It must be Christmas time!

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – Christmas All Over Again

The man was a hit machine, one of the best original Christmas songs ever. R.I.P Tom.

U2 – New Year’s Day

New Years should get some shine too. U2’s “New Year’s Day” from 1983 helped propel them into super stardom.

It also features The Edge’s best guitar solo ever at the end of this tune. He goes right in from playing the piano riff into completely shredding.

Run – D.M.C. – Christmas Is

“Give us the dough on Christmas yo” wins the award for best holiday hook of all-time. The rap is all about giving to the needy during the holidays.

Adam Sandler – The Hanukkah Song

Simply hilarious, Adam Sandler’s “The Chanukah Song” debuted in 1994 and lists an impressive roster of stars who celebrate the holiday. Happy Hanukkah, it kicked off Sunday!

Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmastime

This was a single recorded by McCartney post-Beatles in 1979. It’s gone on to become one of the most famous Christmas songs of all-time.

John Lennon – Happy Xmas (War Is Over)

Paul McCartney wasn’t the only Beatle who got into the holiday spirit.

A fiery debate can ensue over which tune is better, “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” or “Wonderful Christmastime.”

Wham! – Last Christmas

This is top five, without a doubt. Three years ago, George Michael unfortunately passed away at the age of 53.

TLC – Sleigh Ride

TLC’s version of classic “Sleigh Ride” is good enough to have a full blown dance party post dinner.

Julian Casablancas – I Wish It Was Christmas Today

My personal favorite Christmas song of all-time, but that’s just because I love The Strokes.

Julian’s version was recorded from a popular SNL Christmas song featuring Tracy Morgan, Horatio Sanz, Jimmy Fallon and Chris Kattan.

Bonus video from SNL:

Mariah Carey – All I Want For Christmas Is You

If I didn’t include this one I should be arrested for misconduct by CPD. It recently reached #1 for the first time ever.

Otis Redding – White Christmas

Diving a little under the surface of the mainstream with Otis’ version, which rivals Bing’s 100 times out of 100.

Happy Holidays everyone!