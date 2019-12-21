Temps in the 50s headed to the area

Posted 11:26 AM, December 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:34AM, December 21, 2019
Data pix.

For the latest weather updates, visit wgntv.com/weather.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.