‘Super Saturday’ expected to be biggest shopping day of the year

Posted 8:36 AM, December 21, 2019, by
Data pix.

CHICAGO -- Today is expected to be the biggest shopping day of the year.

Retail experts call this "Super Saturday," and it's expected to beat out "Black Friday."

The National Retail Federation predicts 147.8 million Americans will be out looking for last-minute holiday gifts, up from 134.3 million last year.  The surge of procrastinators is why today is also known as "Panic Saturday."

The organization forecasts that holiday sales will increase by about 4-percent this year, over last ... with consumers spending as much as $730.7 billion.

 

 

