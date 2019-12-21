Report: Dallas Keuchel agrees to deal with White Sox

CHICAGO – Rick Hahn got White Sox fans an early Christmas present.

According to ESPN, Dallas Keuchel and the Sox have agreed on a deal to bring the southpaw to the South Side.

BREAKING: Left-hander Dallas Keuchel and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a deal, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 22, 2019

Keuchel to White Sox. 3/$55.5 with a vesting 4th year that could take to 4/$74. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 22, 2019

The terms are not official yet, but the contract is reported to be in the three year, $55.5 million ballpark with a vesting option for a fourth year that could make it worth $74 million.

In 19 games with the Braves last year, the two-time All-Star and former Cy Young winner went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA, 91 strikeouts and 39 walks. Keuchel spent seven years in Houston, helping lead the Astros to the World Series in 2017.

The Sox now have Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo Lopez, Dylan Cease, Gio Gonzalez and Keuchel in the mix for their starting rotation, if Kopech is able to come back in time to start the 2020 campaign.