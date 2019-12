CHICAGO — A 55-year-old man was fatally shot in the face early Saturday morning in Rogers Park after a man kicked in a door and fired shots.

Chicago police said a man was inside a residence on the 1600 block of West Morse Avenue around 4:30 a.m. when a man kicked in the door and fired shots. The 55-year-old was shot in the face and pronounced at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No one was taken into custody.