Days begin to lengthen, but heart of winter still lies ahead
Mildest air this month comes as winter begins
Does early-season snow portend an extra-snowy winter?
Brief polar push, then winter goes on hiatus
Mild weather turns stormy Friday ahead of temp plunge
Arctic chill’s frigid west winds delivering Chicago’s first below normal temps in 16 days; huge waves are battering Michigan shoreline; weather pattern’s progressive—cold air’s moving right along; temps rebound Thursday; new cold hits Sunday
Clock ticking on mild weather; showers and thunderstorms ahead of strong cold front send temperatures plunging; significant snows set to bury northern Rockies and Plains
Tuesday’s record-breaking cold not seen in 149 years
Sticking snow could arrive ahead of bitter blast of cold next week
Your Winter Weather Photos
Winter Weather Advisory issued across Chicago area, snow expected overnight
Winter Weather Advisory cancelled; Drop in temps expected still
Quieter, storm-free weather week—near seasonable temps; moist “atmospheric river” keeps rains/snows coming on West Coast—mountains remove most moisture before it reaches Chicago
High winds, including 60 mph gusts, sweep Chicago Thursday; same system delivered 30+” snow in Colorado’s mountains; Thanksgiving weather quiets down between storms—but Storm #2 brings rain by Saturday—and possible snow Sunday