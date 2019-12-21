Climbing gym in Avondale offers activities for people of all skill levels

CHICAGO — If you're looking for a new adventure in the new year, the First Ascent Avondale might be just what you need.

The indoor climbing and fitness center offers a workout that will take you to new heights.

The location has 60-foot high walls and over 100 different routes to choose from.

Climbers at First Ascent Avondale —and the other four locations around Chicago — are of all ages, skill levels and backgrounds.

There is no enrollment fee at the beginning of the new year — a perfect way to push yourself into trying something new.

