Bond set at $750K for man accused of stealing ashes of Elmhurst couple's baby, burglarizing their home

ELMHURST, Ill. — Bond was set at $750,000 for a Harvey man accused of burglarizing an Elmhurst couple’s home and stealing, among other things, the ashes of their late infant son.

Glenn Addison appeared in court Saturday after being arrested Wednesday. Addison was on parole for a 2014 burglary and was charged with one count of felony residential burglary after police said he broke into a home on the 200 block of Melrose Avenue on Dec. 10.

The home’s owners, Sue and Jim LaDeur, said someone smashed a window, went inside and ransacked the home. Sue LaDeur said they stole a few items, including coins, and also took a little white box containing her son’s ashes.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney said while the charge was a Class I felony, because of Addison’s criminal history, he was eligible for Class X sentencing.

Addison is due back in court Jan. 6.

The LaDeurs’ son, Billy, died five years ago when he was only 10-days-old after health issues. The LaDeurs kept the small box of ashes on her dresser along with a small cast of his hand and foot — all that his parents had left to cherish. The LaDeurs were planning to bury his ashes with them when they died.