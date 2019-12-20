WGN anchors dress up as Han Solo and Princess Leia at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Posted 8:25 AM, December 20, 2019, by
Data pix.

WGN's roller coaster and theme park correspondent Marcus Leshock finally gets a chance to visit Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, so he decided to take the one and only Pat Tomasulo along with him.

The duo tour the park, see all the sights — including riding "Rise of the Resistance" — but things get interesting when they don Han Solo and Princess Leia costumes (with Pat as Leia, naturally!)

Check out their adventure in the player above. Plus, if you're heading to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, listen to Marcus' "Coastin the Country" podcast with everything you need to know.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.