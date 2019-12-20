WGN anchors dress up as Han Solo and Princess Leia at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WGN's roller coaster and theme park correspondent Marcus Leshock finally gets a chance to visit Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, so he decided to take the one and only Pat Tomasulo along with him.

The duo tour the park, see all the sights — including riding "Rise of the Resistance" — but things get interesting when they don Han Solo and Princess Leia costumes (with Pat as Leia, naturally!)

Check out their adventure in the player above. Plus, if you're heading to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, listen to Marcus' "Coastin the Country" podcast with everything you need to know.