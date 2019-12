Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On Friday, MGM posted a first look at Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in the new upcoming biopic, "RESPECT."

The video description of the teaser trailer on YouTube, reads: "Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice."

"RESPECT" is expected to be released in August 2020.