Warming trend to continue through the weekend

Through the 2oth, December, 2019 temps have averaged just above normal, with 12 days posting a temperature surplus. Mildest air came on the 7th and 8th when readings reached 47 degrees. After a mid-month chill, mild air is again poised to sweep across the Midwest. Friday’s official high of 41 degrees was but the start of a mild period that is forecast to persist through Christmas. Temps are expected to reach the 50-degree plateau on Sunday, then peak in the mid-50s on Monday. Though forecast highs fall short of record values, this mild spell will be persistent. Even after cooler air returns midweek, readings are still expected to average nearly 10 degrees above normal. Often, winter mild spells result from an influx of tropical air as cyclones pass to our north and are accompanied by clouds and rain. The current mild pattern will feature ample sunshine and a lack of precipitation.